How to Watch Syracuse vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (0-0) hit the court against the New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Syracuse had a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
- The Orange were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 101st.
- Last year, the Orange put up 7.1 more points per game (74.1) than the Wildcats allowed (67).
- Syracuse went 16-10 last season when scoring more than 67 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison
- Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- The Orange allowed 71 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).
- Syracuse sunk 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/8/2023
|Canisius
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/14/2023
|Colgate
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.