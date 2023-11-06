The Syracuse Orange (0-0) hit the court against the New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Syracuse had a 14-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Orange were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 101st.
  • Last year, the Orange put up 7.1 more points per game (74.1) than the Wildcats allowed (67).
  • Syracuse went 16-10 last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

  • Syracuse scored 76.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
  • The Orange allowed 71 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.5 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.5).
  • Syracuse sunk 6.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.2, 36.6%).

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 New Hampshire - JMA Wireless Dome
11/8/2023 Canisius - JMA Wireless Dome
11/14/2023 Colgate - JMA Wireless Dome

