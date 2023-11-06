The Syracuse Orange battle the New Hampshire Wildcats on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. New Hampshire matchup.

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline New Hampshire Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-17.5) 142.5 -2500 +1050 FanDuel Syracuse (-17.5) 142.5 -3500 +1200

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends (2022-23)

Syracuse won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last season, 15 Orange games went over the point total.

New Hampshire compiled a 12-12-0 record against the spread last year.

In Wildcats games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.

