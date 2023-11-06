Monday's contest between the Syracuse Orange (0-0) and New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) going head to head at JMA Wireless Dome has a projected final score of 77-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Syracuse, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 77, New Hampshire 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. New Hampshire

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-13.6)

Syracuse (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Syracuse Performance Insights

Syracuse was 119th in college basketball in points scored (74.1 per game) and 262nd in points allowed (72.9) last season.

On the glass, the Orange were 192nd in the country in rebounds (31.5 per game) last season. They were 257th in rebounds allowed (32.2 per game).

With 14.2 assists per game last year, Syracuse was 95th in the nation.

At 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.1% from downtown last season, the Orange were 299th and 75th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Syracuse was the -3-worst team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (10.3 per game) and 229th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.4%) last season.

Last season, Syracuse attempted 29.2% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 70.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 22.7% of Syracuse's buckets were 3-pointers, and 77.3% were 2-pointers.

