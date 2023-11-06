The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (0-0) at JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Syracuse -17.5 142.5

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse's games last season went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 20 times.

Syracuse games had an average of 147.0 points last season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this game.

Syracuse won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Syracuse went 13-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).

The Orange played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.

Based on this game's moneyline, Syracuse's implied win probability is 96.2%.

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Syracuse 20 69% 74.1 140.5 72.9 139.9 143.8 New Hampshire 6 25% 66.4 140.5 67.0 139.9 135.7

Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends

Last year, the Orange put up 74.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 67.0 the Wildcats gave up.

Syracuse had a 13-10 record against the spread and a 16-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Syracuse 17-12-0 1-0 15-14-0 New Hampshire 12-12-0 1-0 11-13-0

Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Syracuse New Hampshire 11-7 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 4-11 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

