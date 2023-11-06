Syracuse vs. New Hampshire: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The New Hampshire Wildcats (0-0) are heavy, 17.5-point underdogs against the Syracuse Orange (0-0) at JMA Wireless Dome on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.
Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Syracuse
|-17.5
|142.5
Syracuse Betting Records & Stats
- Syracuse's games last season went over this contest's total of 142.5 points 20 times.
- Syracuse games had an average of 147.0 points last season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this game.
- Syracuse won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Syracuse went 13-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 86.7% of those games).
- The Orange played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in only one game last season, which they won.
- Based on this game's moneyline, Syracuse's implied win probability is 96.2%.
Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Syracuse
|20
|69%
|74.1
|140.5
|72.9
|139.9
|143.8
|New Hampshire
|6
|25%
|66.4
|140.5
|67.0
|139.9
|135.7
Additional Syracuse Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Orange put up 74.1 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 67.0 the Wildcats gave up.
- Syracuse had a 13-10 record against the spread and a 16-10 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.
Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Syracuse
|17-12-0
|1-0
|15-14-0
|New Hampshire
|12-12-0
|1-0
|11-13-0
Syracuse vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Syracuse
|New Hampshire
|11-7
|Home Record
|11-4
|5-6
|Away Record
|4-11
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|76.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.5
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|59.3
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
