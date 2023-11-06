New York Jets receiver Tyler Conklin has a good matchup in Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are allowing the most passing yards in the NFL, 297.4 per game.

Conklin has caught 20 balls for 227 total yards (32.4 per game) this year.

Conklin vs. the Chargers

Conklin vs the Chargers (since 2021): 1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 11 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 297.4 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the worst pass defense in the league this season.

The Chargers' defense ranks 25th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Tyler Conklin Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-118)

Conklin Receiving Insights

Conklin, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Conklin has received 13.2% of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has 227 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 56th in league play with 7.8 yards per target.

Conklin, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

With two red zone targets, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 9.1% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

Conklin's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

