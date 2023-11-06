Will Tyler Conklin hit paydirt when the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Tyler Conklin score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +475 (Bet $10 to win $47.50 if he scores a TD)

Conklin has totaled 227 yards receiving on 20 catches this year, averaging 32.4 yards per game.

Having played seven games this year, Conklin has not had a TD reception.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 0 0 0

