The Wagner Seahawks (0-0) face the Fordham Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
Wagner Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 42.0% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
  • Wagner went 8-0 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Seahawks were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.
  • The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Wagner went 9-1.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Wagner scored 1.5 more points per game at home (63.7) than away (62.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Seahawks gave up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (55.8) than away (66.5).
  • At home, Wagner made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Molloy - Spiro Sports Center
11/14/2023 @ Rhode Island - Thomas F. Ryan Center

