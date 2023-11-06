How to Watch Wagner vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wagner Seahawks (0-0) face the Fordham Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wagner vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wagner Stats Insights
- The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 42.0% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
- Wagner went 8-0 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Seahawks were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.
- The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Wagner went 9-1.
Wagner Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Wagner scored 1.5 more points per game at home (63.7) than away (62.2).
- In 2022-23, the Seahawks gave up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (55.8) than away (66.5).
- At home, Wagner made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).
Wagner Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Molloy
|-
|Spiro Sports Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Rhode Island
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
