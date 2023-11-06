The Wagner Seahawks (0-0) face the Fordham Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wagner vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wagner Stats Insights

The Seahawks shot 40.3% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 42.0% the Rams' opponents shot last season.

Wagner went 8-0 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Seahawks were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 105th.

The Seahawks' 63.1 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Wagner went 9-1.

Wagner Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Wagner scored 1.5 more points per game at home (63.7) than away (62.2).

In 2022-23, the Seahawks gave up 10.7 fewer points per game at home (55.8) than away (66.5).

At home, Wagner made 6.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Wagner's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.7%) than away (30.2%).

Wagner Upcoming Schedule