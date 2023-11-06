Monday's game between the Fordham Rams (0-0) and the Wagner Seahawks (0-0) at Rose Hill Gymnasium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Fordham to come out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Wagner vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Wagner vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 73, Wagner 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Wagner vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-14.2)

Fordham (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 131.6

Wagner Performance Insights

Although Wagner averaged just 63.1 points per game last season (11th-worst in college basketball), it performed really well on defense, as it ranked 13th-best in college basketball by ceding 61.7 points per game.

The Seahawks ranked 19th-best in the nation by allowing just 27.7 rebounds per game. They ranked 126th in college basketball by grabbing 32.5 rebounds per contest.

Wagner ranked 264th in the country with 12.1 dimes per game.

With 11.2 turnovers per game, the Seahawks were 113th in the nation. They forced 12.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 128th in college basketball.

With 6.5 three-pointers per game, the Seahawks were 274th in college basketball. They had a 31.0% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

Wagner allowed opposing teams to put up a 31.5% three-point percentage last year (55th-ranked in college basketball), but it thrived by allowing only 5.4 threes per game (12th-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Wagner took 64.2% two-pointers (accounting for 72.4% of the team's baskets) and 35.8% three-pointers (27.6%).

