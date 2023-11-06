Wagner vs. Fordham: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Fordham Rams (0-0) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the Wagner Seahawks (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 129.5.
Wagner vs. Fordham Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bronx, New York
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Fordham
|-10.5
|129.5
Seahawks Betting Records & Stats
- Wagner played six games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 129.5 points.
- The Seahawks had a 124.8-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 4.7 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Seahawks covered the spread eight times in 28 games last season.
- Wagner won two of the nine games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Seahawks played as an underdog of +475 or more once last season and won that game.
- The Seahawks have a 17.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Wagner vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 129.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 129.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Fordham
|24
|75%
|72.0
|135.1
|67.6
|129.3
|137.9
|Wagner
|6
|30%
|63.1
|135.1
|61.7
|129.3
|129.7
Additional Wagner Insights & Trends
- The Seahawks scored an average of 63.1 points per game last year, only 4.5 fewer points than the 67.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Wagner went 5-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
Wagner vs. Fordham Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Fordham
|20-12-0
|2-3
|18-14-0
|Wagner
|8-12-0
|1-0
|5-15-0
Wagner vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Fordham
|Wagner
|18-2
|Home Record
|8-4
|6-5
|Away Record
|6-9
|13-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-4-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|74.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|63.7
|68.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.2
|11-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|0-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
