Will Xavier Gipson Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Xavier Gipson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 9. All of Gipson's stats can be found below.
Rep Xavier Gipson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Keep an eye on Gipson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Xavier Gipson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Jets have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Randall Cobb (LP/shoulder): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Irvin Charles (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Drake London
- Click Here for Deshaun Watson
- Click Here for Darren Waller
- Click Here for Jerome Ford
Jets vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Gipson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4.0
Gipson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.