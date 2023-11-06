Xavier Gipson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets match up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 9. All of Gipson's stats can be found below.

Xavier Gipson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Jets have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Randall Cobb (LP/shoulder): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Irvin Charles (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 6, 2023

November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Gipson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 1 4 4 0 4.0

Gipson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 1 1 4 0 Week 6 Eagles 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 1 0 0 0

