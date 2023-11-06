Zach Wilson has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Chargers allow 297.4 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Wilson has amassed 1,337 passing yards this season (191.0 per game), including five passing TDs and five picks. On the ground, Wilson has run 23 times for 123 yards, averaging 17.6 yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Chargers

Wilson vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Three opposing players have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Los Angeles this year.

Five players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Chargers this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Los Angeles in 2023.

The Chargers have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to three opposing QBs this season.

Wilson will square off against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers allow 297.4 passing yards per game.

The Chargers' defense ranks 25th in the league with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Zach Wilson Passing Props vs. the Chargers

Passing Yards: 212.5 (-115)

212.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+190)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has finished above his passing yards prop total twice this year.

The Jets have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

With 218 attempts for 1,337 passing yards, Wilson is 28th in NFL action with 6.1 yards per attempt.

Wilson has completed at least one touchdown pass in four of seven games, including multiple TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (62.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Wilson has attempted 22 passes in the red zone (48.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Zach Wilson Rushing Props vs the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (83.3%) out of six opportunities.

Wilson has not found paydirt on the ground this year in seven games.

He has two red zone rushing carries (8.7% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 17-for-36 / 240 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 19-for-33 / 186 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 19-for-26 / 199 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-39 / 245 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 18-for-36 / 157 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

