All eyes will be on quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Zach Wilson when the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) clash on November 6. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Jets vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

Zach Wilson vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Zach Wilson 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 7 Games Played 7 58.3% Completion % 68.7% 1,337 (191.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,890 (270.0) 5 Touchdowns 13 5 Interceptions 4 123 (17.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 81 (11.6) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Zach Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 213.5 yards

: Over/Under 213.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

This season, the Chargers are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (24.0 per game) and 26th in total yards allowed (390.9 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 2,082 passing yards allowed (297.4 per game).

Against the run, the Chargers' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 654 total rushing yards allowed (93.4 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 12th (37.6%).

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 244.5 yards

: Over/Under 244.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Jets Defensive Stats

