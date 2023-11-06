Zach Wilson vs. Justin Herbert in Week 9: Jets vs. Chargers Preview, Stats
All eyes will be on quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Zach Wilson when the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) and New York Jets (4-3) clash on November 6. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.
Jets vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Zach Wilson vs. Justin Herbert Matchup
|Zach Wilson
|2023 Stats
|Justin Herbert
|7
|Games Played
|7
|58.3%
|Completion %
|68.7%
|1,337 (191.0)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,890 (270.0)
|5
|Touchdowns
|13
|5
|Interceptions
|4
|123 (17.6)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|81 (11.6)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
Other Matchup Previews
Zach Wilson Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 213.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chargers Defensive Stats
- This season, the Chargers are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (24.0 per game) and 26th in total yards allowed (390.9 per game).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-to-last in the league with 2,082 passing yards allowed (297.4 per game).
- Against the run, the Chargers' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 654 total rushing yards allowed (93.4 per game).
- Defensively, Los Angeles ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 12th (37.6%).
Justin Herbert Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 244.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Jets Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Jets' defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 24.0 points allowed per game and 26th with 390.9 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, the Jets are bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this year, giving up the third-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,082 (297.4 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.8).
- Against the run, the Jets have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by surrendering 93.4 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.
- Defensively, the Jets rank 21st in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 57.1%. In third-down efficiency allowed, they rank 12th at 37.6%.
