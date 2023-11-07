The UMass Minutemen (0-0) take the court against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes shot at a 41.4% rate from the field last season, two percentage points less than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Minutemen averaged.

Albany (NY) compiled a 7-7 straight up record in games it shot better than 43.4% from the field.

The Great Danes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Minutemen finished 16th.

The Great Danes' 67.3 points per game last year were just 4.1 fewer points than the 71.4 the Minutemen allowed to opponents.

Albany (NY) put together a 7-4 record last season in games it scored more than 71.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Albany (NY) scored 70.4 points per game last season, 4.6 more than it averaged away (65.8).

The Great Danes allowed fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (77.9) last season.

Albany (NY) made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule