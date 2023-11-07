The Albany (NY) Great Danes take on the UMass Minutemen at William D. Mullins Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass vs. Albany (NY) matchup.

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline Albany (NY) Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-9.5) 146.5 -450 +350 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Betting Trends (2022-23)

Albany (NY) covered eight times in 24 games with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs last year, the Great Danes had an ATS record of 5-6.

UMass covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Minutemen games.

