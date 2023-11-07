Tuesday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutemen (0-0) squaring off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-64 victory as our model heavily favors UMass.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 78, Albany (NY) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Albany (NY) vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-13.3)

UMass (-13.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) Performance Insights

Albany (NY) put up 67.3 points per game (292nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 75.2 points per contest (316th-ranked).

The Great Danes grabbed 30.2 boards per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

Albany (NY) ranked 289th in the nation with 11.7 assists per contest.

The Great Danes averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.4 turnovers per contest (224th-ranked).

The Great Danes were 149th in the nation with 7.6 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 259th with a 32.7% shooting percentage from downtown.

Albany (NY) ranked 82nd in college basketball with 6.5 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with a 35.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Albany (NY) attempted 33.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 58.7% of the shots it took (and 67.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.4 treys per contest, which were 41.3% of its shots (and 32.6% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.