Albany (NY) vs. UMass: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The UMass Minutemen (0-0) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at William D. Mullins Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Albany (NY) vs. UMass Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Great Danes Betting Records & Stats
- Albany (NY)'s games hit the over 17 out of 24 times last year.
- Against the spread, the Great Danes were 8-16-0 last season.
- UMass sported a 14-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-16-0 mark of Albany (NY).
Albany (NY) vs. UMass Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UMass
|69.8
|137.1
|71.4
|146.6
|143.7
|Albany (NY)
|67.3
|137.1
|75.2
|146.6
|137.5
Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends
- The Great Danes averaged only 4.1 fewer points per game last year (67.3) than the Minutemen gave up (71.4).
- Albany (NY) went 4-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 71.4 points last season.
Albany (NY) vs. UMass Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UMass
|14-15-0
|13-16-0
|Albany (NY)
|8-16-0
|17-7-0
Albany (NY) vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UMass
|Albany (NY)
|8-6
|Home Record
|5-6
|3-8
|Away Record
|2-16
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|2-6-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-9-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
