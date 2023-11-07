The UMass Minutemen (0-0) host the Albany (NY) Great Danes (0-0) at William D. Mullins Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Great Danes Betting Records & Stats

Albany (NY)'s games hit the over 17 out of 24 times last year.

Against the spread, the Great Danes were 8-16-0 last season.

UMass sported a 14-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 8-16-0 mark of Albany (NY).

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 69.8 137.1 71.4 146.6 143.7 Albany (NY) 67.3 137.1 75.2 146.6 137.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Albany (NY) Insights & Trends

The Great Danes averaged only 4.1 fewer points per game last year (67.3) than the Minutemen gave up (71.4).

Albany (NY) went 4-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 71.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 14-15-0 13-16-0 Albany (NY) 8-16-0 17-7-0

Albany (NY) vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Albany (NY) 8-6 Home Record 5-6 3-8 Away Record 2-16 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 2-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.