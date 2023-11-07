For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Alexis Lafreniere a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lafreniere stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Lafreniere has scored one goal on the power play.

Lafreniere's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 37 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.