Alexis Lafreniere Game Preview: Rangers vs. Red Wings - November 7
The New York Rangers, including Alexis Lafreniere, are in action Tuesday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Lafreniere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Alexis Lafreniere vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)
Lafreniere Season Stats Insights
- Lafreniere has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).
- Lafreniere has a goal in four of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Lafreniere has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Lafreniere has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 11 games he's played.
- The implied probability is 43.5% that Lafreniere hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is a 27% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Lafreniere Stats vs. the Red Wings
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|11
|Games
|3
|5
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|2
