The New York Rangers, including Alexis Lafreniere, are in action Tuesday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Lafreniere? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Lafreniere has a goal in four of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Despite recording points in five of 11 games this season, Lafreniere has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lafreniere has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 11 games he's played.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Lafreniere hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 3 5 Points 2 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

