In the upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Artemi Panarin to score a goal for the New York Rangers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Panarin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

