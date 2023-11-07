Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will be in action on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. If you'd like to wager on Panarin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 19:10 on the ice per game.

Panarin has scored a goal in five of 11 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Panarin has recorded a point in all 11 games he's played this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 10 of 11 games this year, Panarin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Panarin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Panarin Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 3 18 Points 3 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 3

