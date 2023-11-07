Should you bet on Barclay Goodrow to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

Goodrow is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.

Goodrow has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 37 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

