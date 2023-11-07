Will Barclay Goodrow Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 7?
Should you bet on Barclay Goodrow to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Goodrow stats and insights
- Goodrow is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Goodrow has no points on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 37 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
