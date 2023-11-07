Will Braden Schneider Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 7?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Braden Schneider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Schneider stats and insights
- Schneider has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- Schneider has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
