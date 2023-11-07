The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is set for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Braden Schneider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Schneider stats and insights

Schneider has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Schneider has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

