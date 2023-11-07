According to our computer projection model, the Ohio Bobcats will defeat the Buffalo Bulls when the two teams play at UB Stadium on Tuesday, November 7, which kicks off at 7:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Buffalo vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+7) Toss Up (44) Ohio 25, Buffalo 20

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

So far this season, the Bulls have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Buffalo is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

Four of the Bulls' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

The average point total for Buffalo this year is 7.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 73.3%.

The Bobcats are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This season, three of the Bobcats' eight games have hit the over.

The average total for Ohio games this season has been 47.5, 3.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Bulls vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio 21.8 15.7 23 16.2 20.3 15 Buffalo 24.4 29.1 28.8 33 21 26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.