MAC opponents meet when the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) square off on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium.

Ohio ranks 105th in points scored this year (21.8 points per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 15.7 points allowed per game. Buffalo ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game (324), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 81st in the FBS with 385.9 total yards ceded per contest.

Buffalo vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Buffalo Ohio 324 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.6 (98th) 385.9 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263 (4th) 132.8 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (94th) 191.2 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.7 (78th) 13 (75th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (75th) 17 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (54th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has recored 1,683 passing yards, or 187 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Ron Cook Jr. has rushed 107 times for 469 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has piled up 80 carries and totaled 320 yards with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson leads his team with 322 receiving yards on 32 catches with four touchdowns.

Darrell Harding Jr. has put together a 310-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Cole Harrity has racked up 266 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has racked up 1,656 yards (184 ypg) on 147-of-233 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 195 rushing yards (21.7 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sieh Bangura, has carried the ball 117 times for 486 yards (54 per game), scoring four times.

O'Shaan Allison has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 347 yards (38.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz's team-high 519 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 68 targets) with three touchdowns.

Miles Cross has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 417 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton's 26 grabs have yielded 241 yards and two touchdowns.

