Buffalo vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 7
MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) facing off against the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Buffalo vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-7)
|43.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-7)
|43.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Buffalo has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.
- Ohio is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.