MAC play features the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) facing off against the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bobcats are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Buffalo matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Buffalo vs. Ohio Betting Trends

Buffalo has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Ohio is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

