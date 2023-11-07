MAC foes meet when the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) visit the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at UB Stadium. Ohio is favored by a touchdown. The contest has an over/under of 43.5 points.

Ohio ranks 96th in total offense this year (350.6 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 350.6 yards allowed per game. Buffalo is putting up 24.4 points per game on offense this season (86th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 29.1 points per contest (99th-ranked) on defense.

Buffalo vs. Ohio Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Buffalo, New York

Venue: UB Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Ohio vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio -7 -110 -110 43.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Buffalo Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Bulls are accumulating 297.7 yards per game (-96-worst in college football) and allowing 270.3 (16th-best), placing them among the worst teams offensively, but among the best defensively.

In their past three games, the Bulls are putting up 17.0 points per game (-77-worst in college football) and giving up 20.3 per game (71st).

Buffalo is -97-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (139.0 per game), and sixth-best in passing yards conceded (109.3).

The Bulls are accumulating 158.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (100th in college football), and giving up 161.0 per game (-20-worst).

The Bulls have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Buffalo has not gone over the total once.

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Buffalo has hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

This season, Buffalo has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

This season, Buffalo has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder leads Buffalo with 1,683 yards on 172-of-311 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ron Cook Jr., has carried the ball 107 times for 469 yards (52.1 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 23 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown.

Mike Washington has collected 320 yards (on 80 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Marlyn Johnson has racked up 322 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Darrell Harding Jr. has put up a 310-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Cole Harrity has racked up 266 reciving yards (29.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Max Michel has 3.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

So far Devin Grant leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has racked up 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and five interceptions this season.

