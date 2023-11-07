Will Chris Kreider Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 7?
On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Chris Kreider going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kreider stats and insights
- Kreider has scored in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
