On Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Rangers match up against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Chris Kreider going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 26.7% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

