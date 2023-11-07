Chris Kreider Game Preview: Rangers vs. Red Wings - November 7
Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Does a bet on Kreider interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Chris Kreider vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info
|Rangers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Rangers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Rangers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Wings Player Props
Kreider Season Stats Insights
- Kreider has averaged 18:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).
- Kreider has scored a goal in seven of 11 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Kreider has a point in eight of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Kreider has had an assist twice this year in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.
- The implied probability is 58.8% that Kreider hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kreider Stats vs. the Red Wings
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|11
|Games
|3
|10
|Points
|3
|8
|Goals
|1
|2
|Assists
|2
