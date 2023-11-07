Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Does a bet on Kreider interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Chris Kreider vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider has averaged 18:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Kreider has scored a goal in seven of 11 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kreider has a point in eight of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Kreider has had an assist twice this year in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Kreider hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kreider Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 3 10 Points 3 8 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

