Tuesday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (0-0) and the Cornell Big Red (0-0) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 61-56 based on our computer prediction, with Colgate taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 7.

Last season, the Raiders finished 16-14 in the season.

Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colgate vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 61, Cornell 56

Colgate Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders put up 58.4 points per game (303rd in college basketball) last season while giving up 54.6 per contest (12th in college basketball). They had a +115 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

On offense, Colgate put up 56.6 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (58.4 points per game) was 1.8 PPG higher.

In home games, the Raiders put up 2.6 more points per game last season (59.7) than they did when playing on the road (57.1).

At home, Colgate ceded 0.8 fewer points per game (54.2) than when playing on the road (55.0).

