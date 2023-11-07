How to Watch the Colgate vs. Cornell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colgate Raiders will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Cornell Big Red on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colgate vs. Cornell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red's 58.6 points per game last year were only 4.0 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders gave up to opponents.
- When Cornell allowed fewer than 58.4 points last season, it went 7-0.
- Last year, the Raiders averaged only 4.8 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Big Red gave up (63.2).
- Colgate went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colgate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/11/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|11/16/2023
|Canisius
|-
|Cotterell Court
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.