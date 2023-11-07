The Colgate Raiders will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Cornell Big Red on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Colgate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colgate vs. Cornell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Big Red's 58.6 points per game last year were only 4.0 more points than the 54.6 the Raiders gave up to opponents.

When Cornell allowed fewer than 58.4 points last season, it went 7-0.

Last year, the Raiders averaged only 4.8 fewer points per game (58.4) than the Big Red gave up (63.2).

Colgate went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 63.2 points.

Colgate Schedule