Tuesday's contest between the Colgate Raiders (0-0) and the Cornell Big Red (0-0) at Cotterell Court has a projected final score of 61-56 based on our computer prediction, with Colgate securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 7.

The Big Red finished 10-17 in the 2022-23 season.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cornell vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Colgate 61, Cornell 56

Cornell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Big Red averaged 58.6 points per game last season (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (145th in college basketball). They had a -125 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Cornell scored fewer points in conference play (55.3 per game) than overall (58.6).

In 2022-23, the Big Red scored 2.9 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.2).

Cornell conceded fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

