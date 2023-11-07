The Cornell Big Red take on the Colgate Raiders at Cotterell Court on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cornell vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Big Red put up only four more points per game last year (58.6) than the Raiders gave up (54.6).

Cornell went 7-0 last season when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.

Last year, the Raiders put up 58.4 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Big Red gave up.

When Colgate scored more than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Schedule