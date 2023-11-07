How to Watch the Cornell vs. Colgate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red take on the Colgate Raiders at Cotterell Court on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red put up only four more points per game last year (58.6) than the Raiders gave up (54.6).
- Cornell went 7-0 last season when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.
- Last year, the Raiders put up 58.4 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Big Red gave up.
- When Colgate scored more than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-0.
Cornell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Colgate
|-
|Cotterell Court
|11/11/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
