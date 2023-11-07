The Cornell Big Red take on the Colgate Raiders at Cotterell Court on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Colgate 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Red put up only four more points per game last year (58.6) than the Raiders gave up (54.6).
  • Cornell went 7-0 last season when allowing fewer than 58.4 points.
  • Last year, the Raiders put up 58.4 points per game, only 4.8 fewer points than the 63.2 the Big Red gave up.
  • When Colgate scored more than 63.2 points last season, it went 10-0.

Cornell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Colgate - Cotterell Court
11/11/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
11/13/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena

