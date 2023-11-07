Tuesday's contest between the VCU Rams (0-0) and Hofstra Pride (0-0) squaring off at Stuart C. Siegel Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of VCU, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Pride went 12-20 a season ago.

Hofstra vs. VCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Hofstra vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 64, Hofstra 56

Hofstra Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pride's -155 scoring differential last season (outscored by 4.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 63 per outing (136th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Hofstra put up 54.8 points per game in CAA action, and 58.2 overall.

At home, the Pride scored 56.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 58.2.

At home, Hofstra allowed 61.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than it allowed away (64.6).

