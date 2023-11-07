The VCU Rams take on the Hofstra Pride on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Hofstra Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hofstra vs. VCU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Pride's 58.2 points per game last year were just 4.4 fewer points than the 62.6 the Rams allowed to opponents.

When Hofstra gave up fewer than 56.9 points last season, it went 4-1.

Last year, the 56.9 points per game the Rams scored were 6.1 fewer points than the Pride allowed (63.0).

VCU went 2-3 last season when scoring more than 63.0 points.

Hofstra Schedule