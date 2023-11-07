Tuesday's contest between the Seton Hall Pirates (0-0) and the Iona Gaels (0-0) at Walsh Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-59 and heavily favors Seton Hall to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Gaels went 26-7 last season.

Iona vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Walsh Gymnasium in South Orange, New Jersey

Iona vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 70, Iona 59

Iona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gaels' +248 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.0 points per game (225th in college basketball) while giving up 55.5 per outing (16th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Iona averaged 64.5 points per game in MAAC action, and 63.0 overall.

At home, the Gaels scored 67.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 59.8.

In 2022-23, Iona allowed 3.9 fewer points per game at home (53.5) than on the road (57.4).

