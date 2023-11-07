Can we count on Jacob Trouba finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

  • In one of 11 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Trouba has no points on the power play.
  • Trouba averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

