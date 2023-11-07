Can we count on Jacob Trouba finding the back of the net when the New York Rangers take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jacob Trouba score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Trouba stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Trouba scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Trouba has no points on the power play.

Trouba averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are conceding 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

