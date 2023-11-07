The New York Rangers, with K'Andre Miller, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. If you'd like to wager on Miller's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

K'Andre Miller vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 21:40 on the ice per game.

Miller has scored a goal in one of 11 games this season.

Miller has recorded a point in a game five times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Miller has an assist in four of 11 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Miller's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Miller Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 3 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

