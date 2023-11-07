Can we count on Kaapo Kakko lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Kaapo Kakko score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350

Kakko stats and insights

  • Kakko has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Kakko has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
