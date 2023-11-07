The New York Rangers, Mika Zibanejad among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Zibanejad's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mika Zibanejad vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Rangers vs Red Wings Game Info

Zibanejad Season Stats Insights

Zibanejad has averaged 20:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Zibanejad has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 11 games this year, Zibanejad has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Zibanejad has had an assist in a game four times this year over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Zibanejad has an implied probability of 38.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zibanejad has an implied probability of 60.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zibanejad Stats vs. the Red Wings

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 37 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 11 Games 3 9 Points 3 2 Goals 3 7 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.