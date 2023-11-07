The New York Rangers (8-2-1) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Adam Fox, ahead of their Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) at Madison Square Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Fox D Out Lower Body Igor Shesterkin G Questionable Undisclosed Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Christian Fischer RW Questionable Upper Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers rank 18th in the NHL with 34 goals scored (3.1 per game).

They have the league's fifth-best goal differential at +11.

Red Wings Season Insights

With 45 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Detroit gives up 3.1 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 20th in the league.

They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +8.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-165) Red Wings (+140) 6

