Tuesday's NHL matchup between the New York Rangers (8-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1) at Madison Square Garden sees the Rangers favored at home (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Red Wings (+140). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Rangers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has played eight games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Rangers are 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Red Wings have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in six of those games.

New York is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Detroit has played with moneyline odds of +140 or longer twice this season, and lost both.

