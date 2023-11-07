A pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the New York Rangers (second in the conference at 8-2-1) and the Detroit Red Wings (fourth at 7-4-1), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Red Wings 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-160)

Rangers (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have an 8-2-1 record overall, with a 2-1-3 record in games that have gone to overtime.

New York has won all four of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Rangers recorded just one goal, they lost.

New York has won both games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Rangers are 6-1-1 in the eight games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 13 points).

In the seven games when New York has scored a single power-play goal, it went 5-2-0 to register 10 points.

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Rangers finished 4-1-1 in those contests (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.75 6th 3rd 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 29th 27.1 Shots 30.9 17th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 16th 4th 31.58% Power Play % 28% 5th 10th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 12th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.