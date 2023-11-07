Rangers vs. Red Wings November 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the top players to watch when the New York Rangers meet the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden -- beginning at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Red Wings' Dylan Larkin.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Rangers Players to Watch
- One of the major offensive players this season for New York, Panarin has 18 points in 11 games (six goals, 12 assists).
- Adam Fox has picked up 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.
- Chris Kreider's 10 points this season are via eight goals and two assists.
- Jonathan Quick (2-0-1) has a 1.4 goals against average and a .948% save percentage (fourth-best in league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Red Wings Players to Watch
- Larkin's five goals and 12 assists in 12 contests give him 17 points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat's 14 points this season, including nine goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.
- This season, Detroit's Moritz Seider has 11 points, courtesy of one goal (11th on team) and 10 assists (second).
- In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, allowing zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (68th in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rangers vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|18th
|3.09
|Goals Scored
|3.75
|6th
|3rd
|2.09
|Goals Allowed
|3.08
|15th
|29th
|27.1
|Shots
|30.9
|17th
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|2nd
|31.58%
|Power Play %
|28%
|6th
|10th
|83.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.61%
|12th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.