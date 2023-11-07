Two of the top players to watch when the New York Rangers meet the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden -- beginning at 7:30 PM ET -- are the Rangers' Artemi Panarin and the Red Wings' Dylan Larkin.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Information

Rangers Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for New York, Panarin has 18 points in 11 games (six goals, 12 assists).

Adam Fox has picked up 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Chris Kreider's 10 points this season are via eight goals and two assists.

Jonathan Quick (2-0-1) has a 1.4 goals against average and a .948% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin's five goals and 12 assists in 12 contests give him 17 points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat's 14 points this season, including nine goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Detroit's Moritz Seider has 11 points, courtesy of one goal (11th on team) and 10 assists (second).

In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, allowing zero goals (zero goals against average) and collecting zero saves with a .000% save percentage (68th in the league).

Rangers vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 18th 3.09 Goals Scored 3.75 6th 3rd 2.09 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 29th 27.1 Shots 30.9 17th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 2nd 31.58% Power Play % 28% 6th 10th 83.78% Penalty Kill % 82.61% 12th

