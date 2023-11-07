The New York Rangers (8-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference) and the Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, fourth), square off on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max in a battle of two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-160) Red Wings (+135) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won eight of their 10 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

New York has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

In four games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Rangers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Rangers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 34 (18th) Goals 45 (4th) 23 (1st) Goals Allowed 37 (17th) 12 (5th) Power Play Goals 14 (3rd) 6 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (17th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

The Rangers offense's 34 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

On defense, the Rangers are the strongest squad in NHL action, allowing 23 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

With a +11 goal differential, they're ranked fifth-best in the league.

