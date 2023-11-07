The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Seawolves' opponents made.

In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 42.6% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves finished 220th.

Last year, the Red Storm put up 77.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 69.1 the Seawolves gave up.

St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 69.1 points.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

St. John's (NY) posted 77.6 points per game last year at home, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (75.6).

The Red Storm ceded 70 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).

St. John's (NY) sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

