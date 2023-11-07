How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) play the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- Last season, the Red Storm had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Seawolves' opponents made.
- In games St. John's (NY) shot better than 42.6% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Seawolves finished 220th.
- Last year, the Red Storm put up 77.3 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 69.1 the Seawolves gave up.
- St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 69.1 points.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- St. John's (NY) posted 77.6 points per game last year at home, which was two more points than it averaged in road games (75.6).
- The Red Storm ceded 70 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (82.8).
- St. John's (NY) sunk 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
