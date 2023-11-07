The St. John's (NY) Red Storm play the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Red Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Stony Brook went 13-13-0 ATS last year.

In Seawolves games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.