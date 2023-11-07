St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 7
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm play the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook matchup.
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. John's (NY) Moneyline
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. John's (NY) (-18.5)
|142.5
|-5000
|+1500
|FanDuel
|St. John's (NY) (-17.5)
|142.5
|-3500
|+1280
St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)
- St. John's (NY) put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Red Storm and their opponents combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.
- Stony Brook went 13-13-0 ATS last year.
- In Seawolves games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times.
