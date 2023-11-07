The St. John's (NY) Red Storm face the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook matchup in this article.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 14 Red Storm games hit the over.

Stony Brook covered 13 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of eight of the Seawolves' games last season went over the point total.

