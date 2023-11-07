The St. John's (NY) Red Storm will start their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) compiled a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 14 Red Storm games hit the over.

Stony Brook won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, eight of the Seawolves' games hit the over.

