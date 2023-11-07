Tuesday's game that pits the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) versus the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) at Carnesecca Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-61 in favor of St. John's (NY), who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (NY) (-19.1)

St. John's (NY) (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

Last season, St. John's (NY) was 50th in the country on offense (77.3 points scored per game) and 316th on defense (75.2 points conceded).

Last season, the Red Storm were fifth-best in college basketball in rebounds (37.2 per game) and 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5).

With 15.2 assists per game last year, St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball.

The Red Storm were 324th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last season.

St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%) last year.

The Red Storm attempted 27% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 73% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 19.9% of the Red Storm's buckets were 3-pointers, and 80.1% were 2-pointers.

