Tuesday's game features the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (0-0) and the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-0) clashing at Carnesecca Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-61 victory for heavily favored St. John's (NY) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The game has no set line.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 81, Stony Brook 61

Spread & Total Prediction for St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (NY) (-19.1)

St. John's (NY) (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.0

St. John's (NY) Performance Insights

St. John's (NY) put up 77.3 points per game and gave up 75.2 last year, making them 50th in college basketball on offense and 316th defensively.

The Red Storm were the fifth-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (37.2) and ranked 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5) last season.

With 15.2 assists per game last year, St. John's (NY) was 40th in college basketball.

The Red Storm were 324th in the country in 3-pointers made (5.8 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last season.

Last season, St. John's (NY) was 312th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.4 per game) and 235th in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Last season, the Red Storm took 73% of their shots from inside the arc, and 27% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 80.1% of the Red Storm's baskets were 2-pointers, and 19.9% were 3-pointers.

